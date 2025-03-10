The Outrunners speak after their Revolution match, Hurt Syndicate with Leslie Jones (photo), birthdays
– AEW posted:
#AEW World Tag Team Champions Hurt Syndicate with Leslie Jones at #AEWRevolution PPV in Los Angeles!@fightbobby | @Sheltyb803 | @Lesdoggg pic.twitter.com/bfvRMBtfBq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
– Happy Birthday to JoJo, Luchasaurus, Alex Reynolds & Griff Garrison today…
– The Outrunners comment after their AEW Revolution match:
EXCLUSIVE: The Outrunners (@TruthMagnum & @TurboFloyd_) will not be dismayed from tonight's results!
Watch the replay of #AEWRevolution right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/4a8l1DVRy3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025