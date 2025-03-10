Swerve Strickland says he’s preparing himself to deal with Moxley now, Big Boom AJ notes

Swerve Strickland spoke at the AEW Revolution Media Scrum:

* Swerve immediately says he’s got a ruptured ear drum, so to speak loud.

* He’s looking forward to the build-up to potentially be the World Champion again.

* Swerve mentions they don’t like each other in real life, he says they haven’t liked each other for the last 10 years but he’s proud that 2 black men were fighting for a chance to be World Champion.

* He’s preparing himself to deal with Jon Moxley now. He assumes something has to change to figure out how to get his spot.

Swerve puts over Prince Nana for helping him out.

* Swerve mentions Swerve and Prince Nana have reached different medias as actors and athletes are aware of them.

– Big Boom AJ notes:

* Tony Khan talks about all the celebrities that were at the PPV. He mentions there were more comedians visiting than we seen on TV.

* AJ gives a shout out to the tiger influeners at Revolution.

* AJ brings up the pop The Rizzler got when he entered with Orange Cassidy.

* Khan puts over that AJ is undefeated. AJ brings up he is signed and is interested on facing whoever on the AEW Roster.

* AJ has been planning for this since the Super Bowl.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

