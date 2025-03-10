Steve Austin gives a strong endorsement of CM Punk’s mic skills

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin gave a strong endorsement of CM Punk’s mic skills, praising his ability to deliver powerful promos. Reflecting on their long-standing friendship, Austin recalled an old photo of them together from his prime, saying, “Well, me and Punk are friends from way back. There was a picture back from, you know, probably in my heyday and you know, he’s a lot younger than I am and we got a picture there together and he’s just a young kid. And so I think, you know, he was a Stone Cold fan back in the day and I’m a CM Punk fan.”

Austin made it clear that he admires Punk’s work, particularly his promo skills, emphasizing, “I’m a fan of his work and his promos. Jesus Christ, he can light somebody up.” Despite not being in frequent contact, Austin expressed their mutual respect, stating, “So, you know, we don’t talk a whole lot. We’ll send each other a text every now and then, but we’re probably really, really good friends that don’t talk a whole lot and have a lot of mutual respect for each other. I enjoy what he does.”

Austin’s comments highlight his deep appreciation for Punk’s ability to engage audiences with his words, solidifying Punk’s reputation as one of the best talkers in WWE.

Source: Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

