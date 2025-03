Special start time for next week’s Raw

Announced for next week’s Raw from Brussels, Belgium, which air live at 3PM ET on Netflix…

– Cody Rhodes & John Cena Under One Roof

– Dakota Kai vs Ivy Nile

– Main Event Jey Uso vs Austin Theory

Ludwig Kaiser vs Penta in a No Holds Barred Match

– Bron Breakker vs Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Title

