Several celebrities in attendance for Revolution 2025

The stars were out at AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view last night with several celebrities in attendance at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Queen of the Ring actresses Kelli Berglund and Damaris Lewis along with director Ash Avildsen were ringside for the show. A couple of AEW stars were featured in the movie, including Toni Storm and Kamille.

Comedians Leslie Jones, Adam DeVine, Tony Cavalero, Brad Williams, and Ron Funches were also in attendance along with actor Ken Jeong and former LA Lakers player Michael Cooper.

Jeong, famous for his role as Leslie Chow in The Hangover film series, is a huge wrestling fan and appeared several times on WWE television.

