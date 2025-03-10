Seth Rollins: “I have mercy on Travis Scott”

– Seth Rollins shared his thoughts on Travis Scott slapping Cody Rhodes, expressing sympathy for Scott. “I have mercy on Travis Scott. That is not a man that needs to be in a wrestling ring with these giant humans,” Rollins said, acknowledging Scott’s smaller stature. “No offense to him, but he’s a cruiserweight, brother. He can wrestle Rey Mysterio, maybe. He doesn’t know what he’s doing in there.” Rollins criticized Scott’s actions, noting, “He just whacked him in the side of the head, gave him a big ol bruise, busted him open, just awful.”

Rollins warned of the potential consequences if Rhodes retaliated. “If Cody gets his hands on him, it’s done and dusted,” he said. Despite not being the biggest wrestler, Rollins emphasized Rhodes’ physical advantage. “Cody isn’t like Braun Strowman or Andre The Giant, he’s not a massive guy, but he dwarfs Travis Scott,” he explained. Rollins also suggested Scott’s security might be the only thing protecting him. “If he can get through Travis’ team of people, it’s game over for him.”

Highlighting Rhodes’ character, Rollins added, “Cody is a very nice guy, I won’t speak on his behalf, but he has an undercurrent of frustration in there, especially when he gets taken advantage of in a situation like that, absolutely.”

Source: WFAN

