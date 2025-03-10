NXT stars attend NHL game (photo), Indi Hartwell wins title in Australia

Mar 10, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Ethan Page, Oba Femi and Stephanie Vaquer were at the New York Rangers game

Indi Hartwell wins the Renegades of Wrestling Women’s Championship in her first match after being released by WWE.

