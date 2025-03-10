NXT stars attend NHL game (photo), Indi Hartwell wins title in Australia
– Ethan Page, Oba Femi and Stephanie Vaquer were at the New York Rangers game
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) March 10, 2025
– Indi Hartwell wins the Renegades of Wrestling Women’s Championship in her first match after being released by WWE.
Being a champion in Australia again just feels right
— Indi Wrestling (@indi_hartwell) March 10, 2025
We have a NEW ROW Women’s Champion!@indi_hartwell has ended the 723 day reign of Aysha! How impressive is that?
For upcoming event info & details on how to watch:
— Renegades of Wrestling (@ROWrestlingAU) March 10, 2025