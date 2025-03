Notes on Seth Rollins, Chelsea Green, Britt Baker, and more

– Women’s United States Champion, Chelsea Green has been named celebrity pace car driver for the Pennzoil 400.

– Seth Rollins to retire at 45?

Rollins revealed in a recent interview that he plans to completely RETIRE from wrestling after he turns 45, which is in 2031.

– Big Boom AJ said he, Big Justice, and The Rizzler are now officially under AEW contracts.

– Britt Baker’s latest post on X…

