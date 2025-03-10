News and notes from Tony Khan’s AEW Revolution media scrum

Tidbits from Tony Khan’s AEWR evolution Media Scrum..

– Khan mentions the new deal with MAX and Prime, which are doing amazing.

– Khan said he’d love to come back.

– Tony goes over the storyline of Mariah May and Timeless Toni Storm. He thanks them for working hard with other feuds during the storyline as well.

– Khan mentions Grandslam Australia is his favorite episode of Dynamite.

– Tony thanks Warner Bros and TCM for helping along the way.

– He’s also proud of the shows that their feud took place on as they all did well.

– Khan thanks Shaq again and says he’s always welcome in AEW, Tony says that as he’s asked about celebrities wanting to visit with AEW, Charles Barkley says he’s interested in doing something with AEW.

– Khan mentions Kenny Omega is the only one to hold the AEW World, Tag Team, Trios, and International Championships.

– Tony says it means a lot that Kenny Omega was able to be a part of this year’s Revolution.

– An interviewer questions if Tony should’ve had the Hollywood Ending as the Main Event, Tony Khan mentions Mariah May and Toni Storm already had a main event at the GrandSlam Australia show. Either way, he says they are main eventers. Toni Storm couldn’t be at the Scrum due to loss of blood.

– Khan mentions that all four of the last matches could’ve been the Main Event that’s why they were the last 4.

– Tony says he knew the crowd would get behind seeing Swerve at the end of the PPV.

– Khan mentions he has to go thru a medical report to see who’s cleared after tonight’s PPV he wants to make sure they’re cleared for the Fresno show.

– Tony mentions Dynasty will be in Philadelphia.

