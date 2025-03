Former WWE talent reportedly backstage at AEW Revolution

Former WWE star Elektra Lopez was backstage at tonight’s AEW Revolution PPV event, reports Lucha Libre Online.

It was confirmed on February 9th that Lopez had been released by WWE.

Elektra Lopez comments on her WWE release, WWE Roadblock coming to MSG https://t.co/XkGkOD69cO — GERWECK.NET (@gerweck) February 11, 2025

