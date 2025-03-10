Dashwood and Rallis post video from hospital, Omega comments, Luger’s induction, more

– Tenille Dashwood and Mike Rallis (Riddick Moss) posted:

– During WrestleMania weekend at WrestleCon, Butterbean will be taking on Minoru Suzuki with Dan Severn as the special enforcer!

– Kenny Omega after winning the AEW International Championship: “One step closer to getting it all back.”

– During a live reaction video to Lex Luger’s Hall of Fame announcement, Eric Bischoff was asked if WWE would let Sting be the one to induct The Total Package. His response? Not only would WWE allow it, but they’d welcome it.“Not only can I assure you WWE would—I don’t even like to use the word ‘allow’—WWE would welcome Sting to the Hall of Fame ceremony, particularly if that’s what Lex requested.

