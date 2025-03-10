Can Social Media Affect Odds in WWE?

It is an exciting time to be a pro wrestling fan today, especially when every promotion is firing on all cylinders at the moment. The WWE, especially, are efficiently progressing their storylines before the road to WrestleMania 41. There is still significant time left before the big show and any fan can bet that WWE’s social media platforms are even more active than ever as all the shows eventually lead up to the grandest stage of them all in Las Vegas this year.

However, the critical and betting fan should probably pay attention to WWE’s social media updates to get more than just a feel of what the conclusions are come WrestleMania. It is actually the perfect time to get in tune with the product, since a lot of big stars are attracting all kinds of attention, whether it’s contained within the community or it crosses over to the mainstream. Paying attention to the updates might earn a fan some earnings as prestigious as the Undisputed WWE Championship Belt! Or a replica of it, at least!

Substantial social media presence

The numbers in WWE’s social media can usually act as a gauge or a clue when it comes to picking a superstar to wager on. It might not guarantee a wrestler’s victory, but high social media engagement or a strong fan following is worth noting. After all, a passionate supporter might place their bet and celebrate their win, made even easier with a Betway Malawi APK download for seamless betting.

The WWE would usually have some sort of segment dedicated to the superstar and this is usually a tell if the odds will sway a certain direction. Fans can bet that Travis Scott, for example, will have some kind of involvement in WrestleMania, especially since he’s been hanging around with The Rock a lot. His role in John Cena’s villain arc that ended Elimination Chamber could also be an indicator.

For a more traditional example, Jey Uso won the Royal Rumble this year and is slated to main event WrestleMania against the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The former Usos member currently enjoys an all-time high when it comes to popularity and with just one word too, YEET. However, Gunther is currently in the running for a career great, since his title defenses against his challengers has been nothing short of brilliant. Should a fan take a look at social media buzz surrounding this match, it seems likely that the WWE is counting on Jey Uso to carry the title.

That is social media, of course. We will truly never know if the Ring General can kill the hype behind Main Event Jey this WrestleMania until they square off in the ring!

Counting on viral moments

Speaking of John Cena’s villain arc, this particular incident took social media by storm. Loyal fans of the product wouldn’t have made a bet on betting sites like betway for the Hollywood superstar to “turn heel”! This is where virality on social media can play a part in betting odds.

Since it made headlines, expect Cena’s odds to fluctuate frequently during his matchup against Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship. Social media buzz would also suggest that this is the perfect time for Cena to beat the wrestling legend Ric Flair’s record of holding the most title wins in the WWE. As soon as social media buzz starts to amass behind Cena and Rhodes’ match, expect a lot of back and forth from its odds.

Social media has revolutionized betting odds for WWE and more importantly, it gave fans a new perspective in enjoying the product. It is a wonderful time to enjoy the WWE product now, because social media involvement makes the odds even more unpredictable!

