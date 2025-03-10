Belair addresses false accusations after her Elimination Chamber win, Kingston disappointed

– Bianca Belair blames fans for accusing her of taking out Jade Cargill and ruining her win at Elimination Chamber:

“It’s crazy some of y’all really thought I would do something like that. All the made-up evidence and “think pieces” y’all wrote tainted MY whole Elimination Chamber win.

I felt I was going crazy and felt guilty. The switch-up game is WILLLDDDD! But it’s COOL. One day, y’all will see I’m a real one. Some of the hardest ish I’ve ever had to go through… I’m hurt & confused more than anything else. How am I supposed to focus on Mania?””

– Eddie Kingston expressed his disappointment with AEW after last night’s AEW Revolution, stating, “LOVE IS THE HIGHEST ELEVATION OF UNDERSTANDING. I don’t understand AEW anymore after last night. Why come back smh.”

