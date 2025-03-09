Stephanie Vaquer on transitioning from CMLL to WWE

Stephanie Vaquer recently opened up about her experience transitioning from CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre) to WWE, emphasizing the stark differences in training environments. Reflecting on her time in CMLL, she revealed how challenging it was as a newcomer.

“In CMLL, when you’re new, they say, okay, you’re new…good luck. See you in the ring,” Vaquer explained, describing the lack of support she faced. She recalled the overwhelming nerves she experienced, adding, “You’re so nervous…but now I feel really good because here in WWE is a teamwork.”

Vaquer expressed appreciation for WWE’s collaborative environment, stating, “I can ask, and I can take, you can help me. I can ask.” She contrasted this with her CMLL experience, where she felt isolated. “But in CMLL, nobody help you. You’re alone. No teamwork. If you know wrestling, yeah, wrestle, and nobody’s…training, ‘Oh, you can teach me.’ No. You can say nothing, you can do nothing. You can ask nothing,” she revealed, underscoring the lack of mentorship or guidance in CMLL.

The harsh environment took an emotional toll on Vaquer. “[It was] scary all the time. I cried every day, and I’m training every day,” she admitted. Recalling her first year in CMLL, she described it as particularly tough, saying, “The first year, so difficult for me because I’m the new…I cry every day after the training. I cry every day because you can ask, you can, ‘Please help me,’ but no help.”

Now part of WWE, Vaquer finds comfort in the teamwork and support system, a stark contrast to her isolating experience in CMLL.

Source: Busted Open After Dark

