SNME in December rumored for Boston with Cena’s last match

There are rumors that John Cena’s final match in WWE will be held on Saturday, December 13 during the Saturday Night’s Main event broadcast on NBC.

This particular event is also rumored to be taking place from Cena’s hometown of Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden, a 20,000-seater arena which has played host to many WWE shows in the past.

Cena’s in-ring run with the company will end in December of this year and while he will continue working with WWE beyond that, Cena has vowed to remain retired.

He is scheduled to return to Saturday Night’s Main Event in May when the show comes to Tampa, Florida as part of a four-day Memorial Day weekend takeover by WWE with SNME, NXT Battleground, Raw, and NXT all taking place from the Yuengling Center.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

