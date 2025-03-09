Shawn Spears on his post-wrestling career, his primary focus, physical toll wrestling takes, more

Shawn Spears discussed his retirement plans, emphasizing how his perspective has shifted since having children. He stated, “Before the kids it was kind of like, let’s just, I’ll just listen to my body kind of thing, which kind of still plays today.” Spears mentioned his goal of reaching 25 years in wrestling, saying, “I thought if I can make it to a quarter of a century, cuz that just sounds, a, old but also sounds kind of neat. If I can make 25 years. 25 years at anything is impressive. 25 years in a sport? It’s pretty rare.”

However, his primary focus now is spending time with his kids and engaging in activities with them. Spears shared, “But now it’s pretty much as my kids get into playing sports, once they can play baseball, soccer, in another couple like another year, year and a half, two years. I also want to do Jiu-Jitsu with my kids.” He explained that once his children are old enough to understand control and emotional regulation, around “maybe like four or five,” he wants to practice Jiu-Jitsu with them.

Spears acknowledged the physical toll wrestling takes, adding, “So, if I’m still able to do those things and play sports and kick a ball and if they run and jump on me and I can catch them without blowing out my back or worrying about my knees collapsing, then I’ll be okay. But I’m gonna listen to the body on that regard.” He expressed that as long as his physical condition allows, he will continue wrestling but will prioritize his future with his children.

Regarding his post-wrestling career, Spears expressed his commitment to teaching. He said, “The beautiful thing is that even when I step back from on-screen performing as a professional wrestler, I’m still gonna be, I’m still gonna have the school, I’m still gonna teach.” Spears believes in hands-on teaching, emphasizing, “That’s the way I was taught by Eric Young and that’s the way I teach my kids now at the Performance Center and here.” He concluded by saying, “The day that I can’t be, that’s probably time to pack it in.”

Source: GABBY AF

