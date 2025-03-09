Ric Flair sends a message to Vince Russo, WWE/Netflix note, Melina’s birthday, more

Mar 9, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Former WWE Women’s Champion Melina is 46 today.

Ric Flair replied message to Vince Russo on X…

– Starting April 1, 2025, Netflix will become the exclusive streaming platform for WWE in India, offering fans access to weekly shows like Raw, NXT, and SmackDown, along with major events such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Money in the Bank, and Royal Rumble.

(Source: Netflix)

– Pro Wrestling NOAH has declared the GHC National Championship vacant after OZAWA discarded the title. The promotion will soon announce details on how a new champion will be crowned.

