Ric Flair sends a message to Vince Russo, WWE/Netflix note, Melina’s birthday, more

– Former WWE Women’s Champion Melina is 46 today.

– Ric Flair replied message to Vince Russo on X…

Please @THEVinceRusso, I Thought We Agreed That You Wouldn’t Use My Name To Get A Rating! I Work For My GREAT Friend And Employer @TonyKhan, Who Allows Me To Do Things With My Daughter And Understands The Importance Of Me Being In Attendance At Events Like The Hall Of Fame! pic.twitter.com/v0lcWNoykt — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 9, 2025

– Starting April 1, 2025, Netflix will become the exclusive streaming platform for WWE in India, offering fans access to weekly shows like Raw, NXT, and SmackDown, along with major events such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Money in the Bank, and Royal Rumble.

(Source: Netflix)

– Pro Wrestling NOAH has declared the GHC National Championship vacant after OZAWA discarded the title. The promotion will soon announce details on how a new champion will be crowned.

