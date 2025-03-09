Quick Raw Preview, why one superstar is refusing the WWE HOF, Cora Jade pays tribute to Jon Moxley

– WWE Raw on Netflix, March, 10, 2025 Preview …

* CM Punk goes to war against Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match at Madison Square Garden

* Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee to battle The New Day in a Tornado Tag Team Match

* AJ Styles to call out Logan Paul

* Jey Uso goes one-on-one with Grayson Waller

— D’ Lo Brown via False Finish says he refuses to be inducted into the WWE HOF until Droz goes in with him:

“This part, I’ve never said anywhere. If I am ever fortunate enough to go into the WWE Hall of Fame, I’m only going in if Darren can go with me.”

– Cora Jade says she was a huge fan of The Shield growing up and her finisher is a tribute to Jon Moxley.

“I was a huge fan of The Shield growing up and I would always write in my notebook about them. Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) was my favorite out of them.

I promised myself one day that I would use his finisher if I ever made it to WWE and…here we are.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

