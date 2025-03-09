Kenny Omega wins the AEW International Title

Kenny Omega defeated Konosuke Takeshita to become the New AEW International Champion at Sunday’s AEW Revolution PPV.

Your NEW AEW International Champion KENNY OMEGA with the title held high! Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/QrGiCxG0c4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025

