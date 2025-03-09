Flair congratulates Luger on WWE HOF honor, WWE ranks the top heel turns

– Ric Flair congratulations Lex Luger…

Congratulations To My Dear Friend Lex Luger On Being Inducted Into The 2025 @WWE Hall Of Fame! You Were An Instrumental Part Of WCW & I Enjoyed Working With You! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/8SNNgFYmKg — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 9, 2025

– WWE has officially named John Cena’s heel turn as the greatest of all time in the history of the business

The following are the Top 30:

1.) John Cena turns on Cody Rhodes

2.) Hogan forms The nWo

3.) Seth Rollins turns on The Shield

4.) Shawn Michaels turns on Marty Jannetty

5.) Dominik turns on his father Rey Mysterio

6. )Xavier and Kofi turn on Big E

7.) Becky Lynch turns on Charlotte Flair at

SummerSlam

8.) Jimmy Uso turns on Jey Uso

9.) Nikki Bella turns on Brie Bella

10.) Triple H turns on Daniel Bryan leading to Randy Orton cashing-in MITB at SummerSlam

11.) Batista turns on Rey Mysterio

12.) Paul Bearer turns on The Undertaker

13.) Shane McMahon turns on The Miz

14.) Bob Backlund snaps on Bret Hart

15.) The Mega Powers breakup

16.) Eddie Guerrero turns on Rey Mysterio

17.) Trish Stratus turns on Chris Jericho

18.) Scott Steiner joins The NWO

19.) CM Punk jumps The Rock on RAW 1000

20.) Matt Hardy turns on Jeff Hardy

21.) Tommaso Ciampa turns on Johnny Gargano

22.) Ric Flair turns on Sting

23.) Sami Zayn saves Kevin Owens at HIAC

24.) Lita betrays Kane to join Edge

25.) Mark Henry fake retires to turn on John Cena

26.) Bayley attacks Becky Lynch

27.) Finn Bálor attacks Johnny Gargano

28.) Tatanka sells out

29.) Shinsuke Nakamura turns on AJ Styles at

WM34

30.) Kevin Owens betrays Sami Zayn

