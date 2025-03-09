Flair congratulates Luger on WWE HOF honor, WWE ranks the top heel turns
– Ric Flair congratulations Lex Luger…
Congratulations To My Dear Friend Lex Luger On Being Inducted Into The 2025 @WWE Hall Of Fame! You Were An Instrumental Part Of WCW & I Enjoyed Working With You! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/8SNNgFYmKg
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 9, 2025
– WWE has officially named John Cena’s heel turn as the greatest of all time in the history of the business
The following are the Top 30:
1.) John Cena turns on Cody Rhodes
2.) Hogan forms The nWo
3.) Seth Rollins turns on The Shield
4.) Shawn Michaels turns on Marty Jannetty
5.) Dominik turns on his father Rey Mysterio
6. )Xavier and Kofi turn on Big E
7.) Becky Lynch turns on Charlotte Flair at
SummerSlam
8.) Jimmy Uso turns on Jey Uso
9.) Nikki Bella turns on Brie Bella
10.) Triple H turns on Daniel Bryan leading to Randy Orton cashing-in MITB at SummerSlam
11.) Batista turns on Rey Mysterio
12.) Paul Bearer turns on The Undertaker
13.) Shane McMahon turns on The Miz
14.) Bob Backlund snaps on Bret Hart
15.) The Mega Powers breakup
16.) Eddie Guerrero turns on Rey Mysterio
17.) Trish Stratus turns on Chris Jericho
18.) Scott Steiner joins The NWO
19.) CM Punk jumps The Rock on RAW 1000
20.) Matt Hardy turns on Jeff Hardy
21.) Tommaso Ciampa turns on Johnny Gargano
22.) Ric Flair turns on Sting
23.) Sami Zayn saves Kevin Owens at HIAC
24.) Lita betrays Kane to join Edge
25.) Mark Henry fake retires to turn on John Cena
26.) Bayley attacks Becky Lynch
27.) Finn Bálor attacks Johnny Gargano
28.) Tatanka sells out
29.) Shinsuke Nakamura turns on AJ Styles at
WM34
30.) Kevin Owens betrays Sami Zayn
Yeah, Tatanka was definitely much bigger than Windham on Luger, Orndorff on Hogan, Andre on Hogan, Zbyszko on Bruno, Owen on Bret…