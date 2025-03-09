All Elite Wrestling returns tonight, live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California with their latest annual AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

On tap for tonight’s special event, which kicks off at 6:30pm EST. with the “Zero Hour” pre-show, is Big Boom A.J. & Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV & MxM Collection, Lee Johnson & Blake Christian vs Komander & Hologram, ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Gravity, as well as TNT Champion Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole & Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Shane Taylor Promotions’ Shane Taylor & The Infantry & ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty.

Featured below are complete AEW Revolution: Zero Hour results from Sunday, March 9, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 6:30pm – 8pm EST.

AEW REVOLUTION: ZERO HOUR RESULTS 3/9/25

The “Zero Hour” pre-show is now underway. Renee Paquette, RJ City, Jeff Jarrett and Paul Walter Hauser welcome us to the show.

They run down the lineup as the official match graphics for each bout flashes on the screen. Afterwards, we settle in with the four pre-show personalities, who begin giving in-depth breakdowns on some of tonight’s bouts.

Multiple actors and actresses from the new “Queen of the Ring” biopic about legendary women’s wrestler Mildred Burke join Paquette, City, Jarrett and Hauser to talk about the movie and their thoughts on pro wrestling in general. Afterwards, a video package airs promoting Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe for the TBS title airs.

QT Marshall Throws Drink On Paul Walter Hauser

Harley Cameron joins the panel and as always, brings a ton of annoying hot girl energy to the mix. She babbles about puppets and other nonsense until finally the man who trained her, QT Marshall is introduced holding a red solo cup.

He talks with Paul Walter Hauser about being tired of celebrities like Big Boom A.J. wrestling. They should stick to pre-shows and leave wrestling to the wrestlers. Hauser says he wouldn’t say that if Marshall got a role in a film. Marshall and Hauser go back-and-forth until the others bring up Hauser doing some independent wrestling.

Marshall says there’s a difference between wrestling in a sold out Crypto.com Arena and in a local bingo hall. The panelists convince Hauser to show his lock-up skills on Marshall. Marshall allows it, but then Hauser snatches a side head lock to have some fun.

Marshall says he gave an inch and Hauser took a mile. He splashes the drink in his red solo cup on him and leaves. Hauser takes his mic and headset off and leaves as well.

Lee Johnson & Blake Christian vs Komander & Hologram

Things are sent down to ringside, where Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone welcome us to the commentary desk and quickly react to what just happened with Hauser and Marshall.

From there, the ring entrances for Blake Christian and Lee Johnson take place. The duo settles in the ring and wait for their opposition. The theme for their opponents hits and out comes the team of Komander and Hologram.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. After the initial back-and-forth action out of the gate, Komander and Hologram hit a high spot on the floor. Komander takes over on Johnson as the legal two men in the ring.

Johnson tags out and Christian beats down the masked high-flyer at ringside, before bringing him back into the ring and isolating his arm. He goes to work on the arm as the fans in L.A. try and rally behind the luchador.

Moments later, Hologram goes for a hurricanrana on the hard part of the ring apron outside of the ropes, but upon beginning the flip portion of the spot, the back of his head savagely whacks the apron and he just eats total sh*t. Ouch.

Johnson took over from there, but Hologram eventually recovered and continued, quickly tagging out and bringing Komander in. Komander walks the ropes and goes for a senton, but Christian moves and counters with a cutter.

Komander hits a destroyer and then a leaping back-flip off the top-rope to Johnson on the floor. Hologram hits a 450 splash off the top-rope onto Christian in the ring for the pin. Good match to set the tone for the crowd in the building.

Winners: Komander & Hologram

Renee Paquette Interviews Queen of the Ring’s Ash Avildsen

Once the match wraps up, Renee Paquette is standing by with the writer and creator of the Queen of the Ring movie on the life and career of women’s wrestling legend Mildred Burke — Ash Avildsen.

Avildsen cuts a promo with a ton of energy about “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mariah May in the “Hollywood Ending” trilogy bout for the AEW Women’s World Championship, as well as how fans can watch his movie in theaters for four more days.

Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole & Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Shane Taylor, The Infantry & Lee Moriarty

“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard joins the gang on special guest commentary as we gear up for the next match of the evening. With that said, Shane Taylor comes out with Lee Moriarty and The Infantry. They wait in the ring for their opponents.

We then hear the familiar sounds of The Undisputed Kingdom’s theme music, and out comes Adam Cole, Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly. TNT Champion Daniel Garcia comes out next, as Menard puts his cheerleader persona in action.

The bell sounds and off we go. Strong and Bravo kick things off for their respective teams. Strong isolates Bravo’s arm and goes to work on it. Bravo gets in between the ropes and demands the referee get him off of him.

Strong chops away at Bravo and then tags in O’Reilly, who picks up where he left off with some chops and kicks.

