AEW Revolution 2025 Coverage



Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone

—



Singles Match

MJF vs. Adam Page

They brawl at the bell and exchange elbow strikes. Page backs MJF into the corner and stomps him down. Page kicks MJF in the face, but the referee pulls him back. MJF pokes Page in the eye and slams him down efore gouging his eyes. MJF applies a side-headlock, but Page delivers body shots. MJF slams Page down by hishair, but Page comes back with a sleeper hold. MJF counters with a jaw-breaker and gets a two count. Page comes back with shots, but MJF delivers a powerbomb over his knee for another two count. Page fires back with elbow strikes and MJF is cut open on his forehead. MJF spits in Page’s face and pokes him in the eye again. Page takes MJF down with a fall-away slam, and then drops him with a few right hands. Page gets MJF on the apron and drops him with a clothesline to the back of his head. Page dives onto MJF on the outside and gets him back into the ring. Page sets up for the Buckshot Lariat, but MJF rolls to the floor. Page dives onto MJF again and gets him back into the ring. MJF counters back with an Alabama Slam, and then delivers a DDT for a two count. They exchange roll-ups for two counts, and then Page goes for the Deadeye. MJF counters with another roll-up for a two count.

Page comes right back and delivers Deadeye for a two count. MJF comes back with a knee strike and goes for the Heat Seeker, but Page counters and delivers the Buckshot Lariat. Page goes for the cover, but MJF gets his foot on the rope at the two count. Page delivers more shots and follows with a short-arm lariat. Page sets up for another Buckshot, but MJF rolls to the floor again. Page charges at him, but MJF moves and Page collides with the ring steps. Page gets MJF back into the ring and goes for the Buckshot anyway, but MJF counters into Salt of the Earth. MJF transitions into a cross-face, and then goes back into an arm-bar. Page makes it to the ropes and rolls to the floor and MJF goes after him. MJF works over Page’s arm, but Page comes back with a back elbow and connects with a moonsault off the barricade. Page goes for a piledriver, but MJF reverses and delivers one of his own on a chair that was set up against the barricade. Page gets back into the ring at the nine count and MJF puts him back on the apron. MJF goes for Heat Seeker, but Page counters and delivers Deadeye back in the ring. Page delivers Angel’s Wings and follows with the Buckshot for the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

—

Nigel McGuinness replaces Taz on commentary.

—

The video package for the feud between Mercedes Mone and Momo Watanabe airs.



AEW TBS Championship Match

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

Watanabe applies a wrist-lock, but Mone turns it into a hammer-lock. Watanabe delivers back elbows and applies a side-headlock, but Mone sends her off the ropes. Watanabe runs the ropes ans takes Mone down before patting her on the head. They shove each other back and forth, and then Mone slams Watanabe down. Watanabe comes back with quick kicks, but Mone gets a one count on a roll-up. Mone delivers a right hand, but Watanabe comes back with a standing cross-face chicken wing. Mone elbows her way free, but Watanabe takes Mone down and kicks her in the arm. Watanabe kicks Mone in the face and goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out at two. Watanabe goes for a meteora, but Mone dodges and applies the Statement Maker. Watanabe makes it to the ropes and kicks Mone away, but Mone comes back with a meteora through the ropes. They counter each other on the apron, and then Mone connects with a powerbomb to the floor. Mone gets Watanabe back into the ring and goes for the cover, but she kicks out at two. Mone connects with another meteora and goes for the cover, but Watanabe kicks out at two again as Billie Starkz is shown watching the match from a suite.

Watanabe fights back with body shots and elbow strikes, but Mone goes for the Money Maker. Watanabe gets free and slams Mone down for a two count. Mone comes back with a back elbow, and then kicks Watanabe in the face. Mone delivers two of the Three Amigos, but Watanabe counters the third and delivers her own pair of suplexes. Mone counters with knee strikes, but Watanabe hangs her upside down in the corner. Watanabe kicks Mone in the chest a few times, and then follows with a dropkick. Watanabe delivers another dropkick into the corner, and then connects with a leaping dropkick for a two count. Watanabe delivers more kicks to Mone, but Mone ducks the last one and goes for a roll-up. Watanabe counters and locks in a cross-face chicken wing, but Mone rolls through and gets a two count. Watanabe applies another standing chicken wing, but Mone counters with a backstabber. Mone delivers a meteora and goes for the cover, but Watanabe kicks out at two. Mone goes for another meteora in the corner, but Watanabe dodges and delivers kicks in the ropes.

Watanabe delivers a meteora on the apron and gets Mone back into the ring for a two count. Mone comes back and goes for the Money Maker, but Watanabe gets free. Mone takes Watanabe down and applies the Statement Maker, but Watanabe counters out and applies another standing chicken wing. Mone counters out and delivers a powerbomb for a two count. Mone gpes up top, but Watanabe counters with a roundhouse kick. Watanabe slams Mone down and goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out at two. Watanabe delivers another shot to Mone’s back and goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out again. Watanabe goes for Peach Sunrise, but Mone gets free. Watanabe kicks Mone in the chest and the face, and the delivers a third to her head. Watanabe delivers another roundhouse kick and goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out at two again. Watanabe goes up top, but Mone dodges and connects with a cross-body from the ropes for a two count. Mone delivers the Money Maker, locks in the Statement Maker, and Watanabe taps out.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

-After the match, Starkz was shown still taking notes in the suite.

—

The video package for the feud between Ricochet and Swerve Strickland airs.



#1 Contender’s (AEW World Championship) Match

Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. Ricochet

They dodge each other’s moves right from the start, and then Ricochet goes to the outside. Ricochet comes back in, but Strickland delivers a rib-breaker. Strickland slaps Ricochet in the back of his head a few times, and then delivers a diving uppercut. Strickland delivers another diving uppercut, but Ricochet comes back with a shot in the corner. Ricochet delivers a back suplex and connects with a right hand. Ricochet kicks Strickland in the face and follows with another shot, but Strickland clotheslines him to the floor. Strickland beats Ricochet down on the outside and follows with knee strikes against the barricade. Strickland stomps on Ricochet and Nana tries to tell him to get Ricochet back into the ring, but Strickland accidentally shoves him down. Strickland tries to apologize, and then Ricochet delivers a Last Call to him from the barricade. Ricochet gets Strickland back into the ring and connects with a springboard moonsault for a two count as Nana walks backstage. Ricochet connects with another shot to Strickland, but Strickland comes back with one of his own. They exchange shots and Ricochet drops Strickland with cutter.

Ricochet applies a rear chin-lock, but Strickland counters out and delivers a dropkick. Strickland delivers a few quick lariats and follows with a brain buster for a two count. Ricochet slams Strickland into the corner and follows with a running lariat. Ricochet goes up top, but Strickland cuts him off and climbs as well. Strickland clubs Ricochet across the back a few times and knocks him down to the apron. Ricochet brings Strickland down and delivers an enzuigiri. Ricochet takes Strickland down and gets a two count, and then Strickland delivers a powerbomb and a powerslam for a two count. They go to the apron and Ricochet delivers a back elbow. Strickland kicks Ricochet in the face, but Ricochet comes back with a reverse-rana. Ricochet tosses Strickland onto the Spanish commentary table, but Strickland counters with body shots. Ricochet comes back with a shot, but Strickland slams him with a vertebreaker on the table. Strickland gets Ricochet back into the ring and delivers the Swerve Stomp for a two count. Ricochet goes for a low-blow, but Strickland blocks it. Ricochet delivers a Northern Lights suplex and follows with a brain buster.

Ricochet goes up top and connects with a 630 senton for a two count. Nana runs back out and takes his robe back, and then Strickland gets a two count on a roll-up. Strickland sends Ricochet into the ropes, but Ricochet dives onto Nana and takes the robe back. Strickland dives onto Ricochet, but Ricochet catches him and delivers a Death Valley Driver on the floor. Ricochet gets Strickland back into the ring, delivers Veritgo, and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out at two. Nana gets into the ring and takes his robe, and Strickland gets a two count. Ricochet kicks Strickland toward Nana, but Strickland stops short and Ricochet gets a roll-up for a two count. Strickland delivers a pair of House Calls and goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two. Strickland delivers Big Pressure and gets the pin fall.

Winner and number one contender for the AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland

-After the match, Strickland gives the robe to Nana as they celebrate in the ring.

—

The video package for the feud between Brody King and Kazuchika Okada airs.



AEW Continental Championship Match

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King

They lock up and go into the corner. They have a clean break, but then Okada rakes King’s eyes. King comes back with a scoop slam and Okada rolls to the floor. King follows and delivers a chop, and then gets Okada back into the ring. Okada clubs King in the back a few times, and then follows with elbow strikes in the corner. King knocks Okada to the floor with an elbow strike of his own, and then delivers a chop before throwing him into the barricade. King follows with another chop and slams him into the barricade again. King puts Okada in a chair and charges, but Okada dodges and drops King with a DDT on the floor. Okada gets King back into the ring and delivers more elbow strikes in the corner. King comes back with elbow strikes and chops and sends Okada to the corner. King charges, but Okada dodges and delivers a scoop slam. Okada goes up top, but King cuts him off with a double chop and drops him with a superplex. King delivers more chops and follows with a clothesline. King delivers another clothesline and follows with a back-body drop. Okada rolls to the floor, but King sends him into the barricade with a diving elbow strike through the ropes.

Okada grabs the title belt, but King cuts him off and chops him into a chair. King delivers a running cross-body to Okada against the barricade and gets him back into the ring. King delivers a running senton and goes for the cover, but Okada kicks out at two. They exchange elbow strikes and Okada delivers an uppercut. Okada sends King off the ropes and goes for a dropkick, but King holds onto the ropes and delivers a lariat. Okada comes back with a neck-breaker over his knee and follows with an elbow drop. Okada goes for the Rainmaker, but King counters with a running Death Valley Driver into the corner. King follows with a cannonball senton and goes for the cover, but Okada kicks out at two. They go to the apron, and Okada delivers a back body drop. Okada sends King into the barricade with a shotgun dropkick and gets him back into the ring. Okada brings a chair into the ring, and then hits King with the title after the referee took the chair away. Okada goes for the cover, but King kicks out at two. Okada goes for the Rainmaker, but King counters with a lariat and goes for the Gonzo Bomb.

Okada gets free, but King delivers a headbutt and splashes Okada in the corner. King goes for the running cannonball, but Okada counters with a dropkick and delivers the Rainmaker for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada

—

