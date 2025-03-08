The Bella Twins share their thoughts on the Cena heel turn, Goldberg says he is back

– WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg has posted on Twitter for the 1st time since 2018.

I AM BACK!!!!! — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) March 8, 2025

– The Bella Twins shared their enthusiastic thoughts about John Cena’s heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber, expressing that they felt it was long overdue. One of the twins stated, “It’s about time. I’m actually really happy because this is his farewell year, and I didn’t know if he’d give in or not. So, I love it and the way it was done. I mean, chef’s kiss.”

They praised how Cena’s character shift was executed, saying, “It was done so well. To end your farewell tour and turn into a character that the fans have wanted for so long.” Highlighting the impact on both Cena and the fans, they added, “It’s not only, I think, going to be fun for him, but how great for the fans. It’s like a gift he’s giving. You know what I mean?”

Concluding their thoughts, they expressed their admiration for the moment, stating, “I think it’s so cool. It was amazing, too.”

Source: Women’s Wrestling Talk

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

