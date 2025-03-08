Steve Austin comments on his relationship with CM Punk, former AEW/ROH grappler marries

– Former AEW star Legit Leyla Hirsch announced that she got married to Jordan Haykin on February 28.

– Stone Cold Steve Austin recently had an interview with Adrian Hernandez talking about his relationship with CM Punk

“Me and Punk are friends from way back. He was just a young kid. He was a Stone Cold fan back in the day. I’m a CM Punk fan. I’m a fan of his work and his promos. He can light somebody up.

So, you know, we don’t talk a whole lot. We’ll send each other a text every now and then, but when we’re probably really, really good friends and don’t talk a whole lot. We have a lot of mutual respect for each other.”

