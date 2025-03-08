Steve Austin comments on his relationship with CM Punk, former AEW/ROH grappler marries

Mar 8, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Former AEW star Legit Leyla Hirsch announced that she got married to Jordan Haykin on February 28.

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently had an interview with Adrian Hernandez talking about his relationship with CM Punk

“Me and Punk are friends from way back. He was just a young kid. He was a Stone Cold fan back in the day. I’m a CM Punk fan. I’m a fan of his work and his promos. He can light somebody up.

So, you know, we don’t talk a whole lot. We’ll send each other a text every now and then, but when we’re probably really, really good friends and don’t talk a whole lot. We have a lot of mutual respect for each other.”

