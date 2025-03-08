Shawn Spears: “I’m very happy with where I am”

As seen during the March 4th edition of WWE NXT, Shawn Spears won the NXT North American title. Spears, formerly known as Tye Dillinger, commented to Gabby AF about a potential return to the main roster…

“I’m not going anywhere. This is the last stop. I mean no in a sense where it’s not my call. If Hunter [Triple H] plucks me, a chicken, if he plucks me, it’s his call. If Shawn says, ‘Go up,’ it’s their call. Right now, I am very fulfilled, I’m very happy with where I am. I’m very happy with what I’m doing. I love this.

The awesome thing for me is that everybody on the main roster now, everybody in those top spots, to some degree. I’ve wrestled them somewhere. Developmental or in different companies, I’ve been with them, and now to see them all, I’m still a part of the machine. I’m still there. We’re just in different sections of the company. We’re all in it together, and that’s the beautiful thing, and I’m good with that.”

