NXT Live Results / Tampa, Fl / Saturday, March 8, 2025

Javier Bernal defeats Oro Mensah

Jaida Parker defeats Layla Diggs

Gallus: Joe Coffey (with Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) defeats Bronco Nima. Post-match, the Mystery Faction appears, does a stare-down with Gallus, then leaves

Gallus: Mark Coffey and Wolfgang (with Joe Coffey) defeat Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon

Trick Williams defeats Brooks Jensen (with NXT NA Champion Shawn Spears and Niko Vance). Post-match, Williams calls out Eddy Thorpe. Thorpe comes to the ring, and the two brawl as security attempts to separate them

Niko Vance (with Brooks Jensen and NXT NA Champion Shawn Spears) defeats Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo

Yoshiki Inamura defeats Charlie Dempsey

Stevie Turner and Robert Stone host a Summit with the NXT Women’s Champions.

NXT NA Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer goes face-to-face with NXT Women’s Champion Giulia in a promo for WWE Roadblock, interrupted by Nikkita Lyons and Arianna Grace, who claim they are owed an opportunity.

NXT NA Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer and NXT Women’s Champion Giulia defeat Nikkita Lyons and Arianna Grace

Zaria and Sol Ruca defeat Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin

Main Event: Last Man Standing: Ethan Page defeats Je’Von Evans due to interference from the Mystery Faction.

