Note on Cena’s heel turn, Cena booked for post Wrestlemania show, Triple H with LA Knight (photo)
– According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, John Cena was originally scheduled to turn heel in the main event of WrestleMania 41 instead of Elimination Chamber.
– WWE is currently advertising John Cena for the April 25th episode of SmackDown, the first SmackDown after WrestleMania.
– Triple H with the new United States champion…
L…A…Knight
Yeah! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YRrTPA7IAP
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 8, 2025