Note on Cena’s heel turn, Cena booked for post Wrestlemania show, Triple H with LA Knight (photo)

– According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, John Cena was originally scheduled to turn heel in the main event of WrestleMania 41 instead of Elimination Chamber.

– WWE is currently advertising John Cena for the April 25th episode of SmackDown, the first SmackDown after WrestleMania.

– Triple H with the new United States champion…

