Naomi admits attacking Jade Cargill

Naomi has finally admitted that she attacked Jade Cargill on an episode of Smackdown in November.

In a segment on Smackdown last night, Bianca Belair kept pressing her now former tag team partner about the incident and Naomi confessed.

“I did it,” a weeping Naomi said as the crowd gasped.

Naomi said she did it for her, similar to when Rikishi attacked Steve Austin and later revealed that he “did it for The Rock.”

“I don’t give a damn about Jade, because she didn’t give a damn about Bianca,” Naomi continued.

Things went south after that and Belair didn’t want to have anything to do with Naomi anymore, and left the ring. At that point, Naomi called Bianca an ungrateful bitch and right on cue, Jade Cargill rolled into the arena in her SUV and marched to the ring.

Cargill stopped in front of Belair at the top of the aisle and Belair seemingly gave her the go ahead to do what needed to be done. Naomi tried to escape, but Cargill got to her in time and after beating her up at ringside, she hit the Jaded in the middle of the ring, leaving Naomi lying in the middle of the ring.

