More WWE Superstars announced for WWE World at WrestleMania 41

Fanatics Events announced five more WWE Superstars appearing at WWE World at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

On Thursday, April 17, Drew McIntyre and Bianca Belair will be appearing for photo and autograph opportunities while Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso will do the same the following day on Friday, April 18. The Undertaker was also announced for Saturday, April 19.

The first five WWE Superstars announced were Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Tiffany Stratton on Thursday, April 17, and Alexa Bliss and LA Knight on Monday, April 21.

WWE World will open on Thursday from Noon to 7PM, Friday from 9AM to 4PM, Saturday from 9AM to 3PM, Sunday from 9AM to 3PM, and Monday from 9AM to 2PM. It will take place from the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.

Admission tickets can be purchased at fanaticsevents.com/wwe. Photo and autograph tickets will go on sale later.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

