Logan Paul suplexes YouTuber Joe Weller (video), Triple H says women pick up wrestling faster than men

– Triple H (via Sports Analytics Conference) says Women honestly pick up wrestling way faster than Men these days in WWE.

“It’s amazing to me that we get these women that come in, start training with us at ground zero, and 6-8 months in Shawn Michaels already is putting those women on TV already live.

Across the board, the women pick this up way faster than men do. It’s just an amazing thing.”

– WWE RAW superstar Logan Paul today suplexed YouTube star Joe Weller in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium as Sidemen FC faced the YouTube Allstars

LOGAN PAUL WITH THE SUPLEX CELEBRATION AFTER THE GOAL pic.twitter.com/vlgaDvOrEO — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 8, 2025

