Lex Luger reacts to being honored by WWE, Will Ospreay says AEW changed his life

– Lex Luger expressed his gratitude and honor for being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, thanking wrestling fans, family, and friends for their overwhelming love and support. He also expressed his thanks to God.

Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and congratulations shown by the incredible Wrestling fans,family and friends!!!

So honored and filled with gratitude. Thank you Lord!!! pic.twitter.com/GXm2Hc2gIn — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) March 8, 2025

– Will Ospreay (Insight w/ ChrisVanVliet) says AEW has completely changed his life:



“I feel like my passion comes out when I talk about AEW. I flipping love it. I love what I’m doing.

It’s completely changed my life, dude. Everything about my life has changed since we last spoke as well, and it’s been a crazy ride where I’m just super grateful.”

