Lex Luger reacts to being honored by WWE, Will Ospreay says AEW changed his life

Mar 8, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Lex Luger expressed his gratitude and honor for being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, thanking wrestling fans, family, and friends for their overwhelming love and support. He also expressed his thanks to God.

Will Ospreay (Insight w/ ChrisVanVliet) says AEW has completely changed his life:

“I feel like my passion comes out when I talk about AEW. I flipping love it. I love what I’m doing.

It’s completely changed my life, dude. Everything about my life has changed since we last spoke as well, and it’s been a crazy ride where I’m just super grateful.”

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kiana James

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal