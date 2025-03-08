Conflicting reports on Jade Cargill’s WWE hiatus

As seen during the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE, Jade Cargill made her return to television by attacking Naomi. While Jade was absent from WWE television, there were conflicting stories as to whether or not she was actually injured.

This week, it was noted that Jade’s absence had been the subject of heat in WWE’s locker room. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, who reported that Jade wasn’t actually injured, wrote the following about his story…

“I reported all along Jade being off television was a storyline angle and there was no injury. I don’t know what injury allows someone to travel internationally, pursue Hollywood projects and then go work out in the PC [Performance Center] for 5 weeks – all of which we reported in real time as it was happening, but hey, maybe someone can invent one. Oh, they sort of did, right?”

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com responded to Johnson’s quote…

“If she wasn’t injured, they worked the creative team, the medical team, the PC staff, all her closest friends and coworkers, and the people involved in the storyline. There are actually a number of injuries that allow you to travel, pursue acting and then rehab at the PC.”

