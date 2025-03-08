AEW files for a new trademark, JR comments on the John Cena’s heel turn

– AEW has filed to trademark: “AEW Spring Breakthru” – Likely the replacement for Beach Break TV special.

– Jim Ross has commented on John Cena’s heel turn and the fans wishes to have had him call it.

“Yeah, it’s nice [the reception from the fans]. I saw the same thing. It’s nice. I feel bad because it takes away from Michael Cole, and that’s not the objective, but everybody’s got their taste. My delivery and my presentation in moments like that are different, and I don’t think that you can replicate them. That’s just me.

“I liked the hell out of it [John Cena’s heel turn]. I thought it was timely. I thought it made sense. I thought it added to the show. It was a jaw-dropper, to say the least. So, I had no issues with it at all. I thought it was fabulous.”

(Source: Grilling JR Podcast)

