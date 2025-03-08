AEW Collision Spoilers, March 8, 2025
AEW Collision Spoilers
March 8, 2025
Oakland California
This episode was pre-recorded and see results below.
AEW Collision spoilers from Oakland, California
- Samoa Joe & Katsuyori Shiabata and Hook won a squash over Titus Alexander & Starboy Charlie & Jack Banning.
- The Outrunners defeated Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari.
- Harley Cameron defeated Tatevik.
- Hologram defeated Dralistico.
- Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly defeated The Infantry.
- Momo Watanabe defeated Serena Deeb. She faced off with Mercedes Mone and nailed her with a kick to the head and Meteora.
- AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia defeated ROH Champion Lee Moriaty.