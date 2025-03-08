AEW Collision Spoilers, March 8, 2025

Mar 8, 2025 - by Achal Mohindra

AEW Collision Spoilers
March 8, 2025
Oakland California

This episode was pre-recorded and see results below.

AEW Collision spoilers from Oakland, California

  • Samoa Joe & Katsuyori Shiabata and Hook won a squash over Titus Alexander & Starboy Charlie & Jack Banning.
  • The Outrunners defeated Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari. 
  • Harley Cameron defeated Tatevik.
  • Hologram defeated Dralistico.
  • Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly defeated The Infantry.
  • Momo Watanabe defeated Serena Deeb.  She faced off with Mercedes Mone and nailed her with a kick to the head and Meteora.
  • AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia defeated ROH Champion Lee Moriaty.

