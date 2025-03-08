AEW Collision Spoilers

March 8, 2025

Oakland California

This episode was pre-recorded and see results below.

AEW Collision spoilers from Oakland, California

Samoa Joe & Katsuyori Shiabata and Hook won a squash over Titus Alexander & Starboy Charlie & Jack Banning.

The Outrunners defeated Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari.

Harley Cameron defeated Tatevik.

Hologram defeated Dralistico.

Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly defeated The Infantry.

Momo Watanabe defeated Serena Deeb. She faced off with Mercedes Mone and nailed her with a kick to the head and Meteora.

AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia defeated ROH Champion Lee Moriaty.

