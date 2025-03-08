AEW Collision March 8 2025

Live From: Oakland, California

Commentators: Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuiness

Trios Tag Team Match:

The Opps (HOOK, Samoa Joe, Shibata) def Jack Banning, Starboy Charlie, and Titus Alexander



Backstage: Adam Copeland realizes that Jon Moxley is scared to lose the AEW World Championship. Without the title, Mox has no power. Cope hopes old-school Moxley shows up to Revolution for a fight. He doesn’t want the current coward. Copeland also knows that his time is running out. This may be his last shot at a world title. He will make this opportunity count.

Match 2: Women’s Division Singles Match:

Momo Watanabe defeated Serena Deeb.

Mercedes Mone comes out for commentary.

After the match Mone tried to attack Watanabe after the match was over, but Momo took her down with a meteora and kick to the head.

The Outrunners defeated The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese) in a tag team match. The Hurt Syndicate made an appearance to watch this bout.

Harley Cameron squashed Tatevik.

Hologram picked up a win over Dralistico.

The Undisputed Kingdom (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) beat The Infantry.

Daniel Garcia retained the TNT championship with a victory against ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty.

