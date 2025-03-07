WWE SmackDown returns live tonight at 8/7c from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

On tap for tonight’s show is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight for the WWE United States Championship, Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa, Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso, Street Fight between WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green and Michin, as well as appearances by the returning Randy Orton and Jade Cargill.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, March 7, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-11pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 3/7/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We see arrival shots of various WWE Superstars scheduled for action tonight, including Drew McIntyre, who spots Damian Priest and attacks him, leaving him laying.

Randy Orton Kicks Off This Week’s Show

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show and mention the historic WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto show from this past weekend. An extended video package with media coverage is shown highlighting the key moments from this past Saturday’s premium live event.

Inside the Wells Fargo Center, we hear the familiar sounds of Randy Orton’s theme song. The Philly crowd loudly sings along, “…they talk to me!” The WWE legend makes his way out after his return this past weekend, and settles inside the squared circle to kick off this week’s show.

Orton talks about John Cena always being at the top of this business, and now he’s just a bottom for The Rock. “I guess that gives a whole new meaning to Rock Bottom,” he quips, “but I digress.” He talks about having a lot in common with Cena, who is a name on a short list of people he became friends with.

Another one of the few names on that small list is Kevin Owens. He talks for a few minutes about how Owens has accomplished everything there is to do in WWE and has nothing to be upset about, but always is anyways.

He mentions how for the first time in a decade when he laid out Owens, “the voices started talking again,” and he liked it. He liked it. He liked it. He tells Owens he’s out to prove that Pat McAfee is only the second best punter in WWE.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Piper Niven

A digital exclusive backstage segment from earlier today is shown to explain the back story behind the first match of the evening, as WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton confronts WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green and her secret service lead security, Piper Niven.

Niven takes Stratton telling Green to shut up as her trying to “censor” her. Stratton tells her she’ll make her shut up too, and in a match. Nick Aldis, who was in the room, likes the idea. It’s official. Inside the building, the theme hits and it is indeed Tiffy-Time.

As the WWE Women’s Champion heads to the ring for our opening contest, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, a compilation of fans watching John Cena’s heel turn live are shown. Inside the arena, Piper Niven makes her way out.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Stratton takes the early offensive lead as the crowd shows her a lot of love in the background. Moments later, Niven starts to take over. She rag-dolls the champ out to the floor and hits a flip off the apron onto Stratton.

On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as Niven settles into a comfortable offensive lead. When the show returns, Niven has Stratton in a chokehold and Stratton counters and gets Niven down with an arm-drag. Stratton knocks down Niven with a shoulder check and hits a double stomp on Niven.

Stratton is thrown into the turnbuckle by Niven and Niven misses a body splash. Stratton gets up on the top rope and hits a senton and covers for a two count. Stratton tries to get Niven on her shoulder but can’t, Niven hits a sidewalk slam and covers for a two count.

Niven drags Stratton to the corner and gets on the top rope and Stratton moves out of the way. Stratton hits her moonsault and gets the win. After the match, Charlotte Flair hits the ring out of nowhere, taking out Stratton’s knee from behind. She puts her in the Figure-8 until officials break it up.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

WWE Tag-Team Championship Triple-Threat Contender Match

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) vs. Los Garza (Angel & Berto)

Backstage, SmackDown General Manager says the tag-team division is a mess right now. He heads to a dry-erase board with photos of the teams in the blue brand division and explains. He’s got a solution, next week The Street Profits get a title shot.

Meanwhile, tonight Pretty Deadly vs. Los Garza vs. Motor City Machine Guns will take place in a WWE Tag-Team Championship Triple-Threat Contender match. Inside the arena, the theme for the Motor City Machine Guns hits and out comes Sabin and Shelley.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Pretty Deadly are in the middle of making their ring entrance, in progress. Already in the ring is Los Garza.

Wilson and Sabin start off. Angel tags himself in and kicks Sabin out. Wilson dropkicks Angel and then they both kick each other. Shelley tags in and Angel has to leave and Berto tags himself in and all six men start fighting in the ring.

Los Garza is left in the ring and then hit moonsaults on the other teams outside the ring and we get a commercial. When we return, Wilson is beating on Shelley the corner and Prince is tagged in and they double team Shelley. Shelley takes down both Wilson and Prince and tries to tag out to Sabin.

Sabin is tagged in and he kicks down Prince and Berto is tagged in. Sabin takes down Berto and clubs him in the corner. Sabin hits a top rope tornado DDT and covers for a near fall. Prince tags in and takes down Berto and then attacks Sabin.

Garza attacks Wilson and Berto kicks down Wilson. Sabin takes down Berto and then splashes to the outside on everyone. In the ring, Prince rolls up Sabin and gets the pin. With the win, Pretty Deadly are the challengers for the winners of next week’s DIY vs. Street Profits tag-team title tilt.

Winners and NEW WWE Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contenders: Pretty Deadly

Naomi Admits Attacking Jade Cargill, Cargill Gets More Revenge

Inside the arena, the theme for “The EST of WWE” and winner of the Women’s Elimination Chamber match sounds. Out comes Bianca Belair for the next segment of the evening. She settles inside the squared circle and gets on the microphone.

Belair stares at the WrestleMania sign and says she should feel as though she’s on top of the world and be focused on WrestleMania but says it’s hard to do when two of your best friends are fighting. She gives props to Cargill and Naomi and says after she became tag team partners with Naomi they became best friends.

She says she doesn’t believe Naomi would do something like that, so she needs answers. She says Naomi nor Cargill are talking to her so she wants answers right now. Naomi’s music hits and she makes her way out to the ring. Belair asks Naomi what’s going on. Naomi says this isn’t what it looks like.

She asks Belair – who stepped up and had Belair’s back? Belair stops her and asks if she attacked Jade Cargill. Naomi says this is all a distraction – and Belair stops her again and asks her again about Cargill. Naomi says it’s always about Jade, and Naomi lets Belair know how she feels towards Jade Cargill.

She says Cargill has been piggy backing off Belair’s talent and experience. Naomi says she had to fight for herself while Cargill got a silver spoon. Naomi says she doesn’t care about Cargill. They start arguing in the ring, and Belair finally tells Naomi to stop. Belair says it’s either a yes or no, did she attack Jade or not.

Naomi says she did it and says she did it for Belair and she did for both of them. It was always supposed to be her and Belair, not Belair and Cargill. Belair tells Naomi this hurts because she loves her but she can’t even look at Naomi right now and says she and Naomi and their partnership is done.

Belair leaves the ring and Naomi screams for her to not walk out on her. Naomi says she wishes she hurt Cargill more than she did and did it earlier and calls Belair and ungrateful bitch. A car is shown in the parking lot and Jade Cargill comes out to the ring.

Naomi runs out of the ring and Cargill catches her and slams her against the announce desk and the ring post. Cargill throws Naomi back in the ring and slams her down with Jaded and leaves the ring, putting an end to a very dramatic segment that will no doubt garner some interesting fan feedback.

Drew McIntyre Has Nothing But Violence On Road To WrestleMania

Backstage, Byron Saxton catches up with Drew McIntyre and asks him about his show open sneak attack of Damian Priest. He says Priest stole his chance to his road to WrestleMania. He says he has nothing to give but violence to Priest now as a result.

Charlotte Flair Vows To Make B-Fab Bow Down In Barcelona

When the show returns from the commercials after the soap opera-level overly dramatic Bianca Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill segment, we see Byron Saxton backstage with Charlotte Flair. He asks her about the ambush of Tiffany Stratton.

Flair mentions off the back of the last overly dramatic segment that it appears the women’s division has gotten soft while she has been gone. She says she didn’t ambush Stratton, she told her she’d be everywhere and it’s Stratton’s fault for not being prepared.

Up walks B-Fab who takes issue with “The Queen” calling the women’s division soft. She says she’s not bowing down to her, nor is anyone else. Charlotte says that’s where she’s wrong, insisting all eventually bow to “The Queen,” and claims B-Fab will do the same when she beats her in Barcelona next week.

Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa

Inside the arena, Braun Strowman’s theme hits and out comes “One Big S.O.B.,” with Barrett taking the usual role of Pat McAfee in calling him as much as he makes his way to the ring. His opponent, Solo Sikoa, settles in after him and the bell sounds to get things started.

As soon as it does, Sikoa charges at Strowman. Strowman and Sikoa collide in the ring and Sikoa is wobbly on his feet. Sikoa kicks Strowman but gets taken down by a shoulder check.

Strowman then knocks Sikoa out of the ring and tries to hammer Sikoa into the steel steps but Sikoa moves and Strowman hits the steps. Sikoa smokes him with a hip attack. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Strowman break out of a sleeper hold but is kicked back down to the mat. Sikoa kicks him again, Strowman fights back with punches. Sikoa tries to hit a Samoan Drop and finally gets Strowman up and over and hits it.

Sikoa flexes after hitting the move and runs at Strowman who is in the corner with a running hip attack. Sikoa tries for another but Strowman boots him and then hits a cross body.

Strowman chops Sikoa back to the mat who rolls out of the ring and Strowman hits the Strowman Express outside the ring. Back in the ring, Sikoa is squished in the corner and Strowman goes for a powerslam but Sikoa counters and slams him into the turnbuckles and kicks him.

Strowman hits a powerslam on Sikoa and covers him until Tama Tonga breaks the pin and gets Sikoa disqualified. The brawl continues afterwards, with Fatu and Strowman each locking eyes and slowly meeting and colliding. Things end up on the stage, where Strowman sends Fatu down through a table. Somehow Fatu stumbles back up.

Winner via Disqualification: Braun Strowman

LA Knight Is Ready To Recapture WWE U.S. Title

Backstage, Byron Saxton talks to LA Knight. Knight talks about how Jacob Fatu is has been taken out so the one person who cost him the match last time is taken out so there is no distraction.

He says tonight there will be “that one moment”, and he’s dealt with sneak attacks and the mist and he’s always stood tall. He then vows to be the United States Champion again — YEAH!

WWE Women’s United States Championship Street Fight

Chelsea Green (c) vs. Michin

Backstage, Piper Niven is sitting in pain and Chelsea Green tells her to get her shit together because she has her match next. Zelina Vega comes by and says whoever wins between Green and Michin, it doesn’t matter because she’s going to challenge them.

Green says that’s the last thing she needed to hear right now. She grabs a still groggy Niven by her hair and yanks her out through the curtain as her music hits. As she makes her way to the ring, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Green in the ring waiting after yet another video package shows the historic shocking John Cena heel turn and attack of Cody Rhodes from this past Saturday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event.

Michin’s theme hits as the show returns inside the arena. Out she comes in a Philadelphia Eagles jersey with a bunch of weapons with her. The two immediately begin brawling to kick things off with a bang before the bell. Once they get into the ring, the bell finally sounds.

Green throws Michin into the barricades and the Michin throws Green back in the ring. Michin smokes Green with the lid of a trash can and empties the contents of the trash can into the ring and throws the empty can in as well. Green smokes Michin with a chair. Michin trips Green into a chair and grabs some chains.

Green hits Michin with the trash can and Michin back body drops Green on to the chain. The action rolls outside the ring and Michin bites Green’s fingers and pulls a table out from under the ring. Green takes down Michin and puts the table back under the ring to a bunch of boos.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see some more back-and-forth action, including Michin pulling the table back out for a big pop. She brings it in the ring and puts Green through it. As Michin goes for the win, someone in a hood yanks her out of the ring.

The mystery woman pulls the hoodie down to reveal it is Alba Fyre. Fyre beats Michin down and lays her out with a Canadian Destroyer. Green follows up with the pinfall for the victory. Afterwards, Fyre poses behind Green to a ton of boos.

Winner and STILL WWE Women’s United States Champion: Chelsea Green

Santos Escobar Is Tired Of Los Garza Disappointing Him

Backstage, Santos Escobar scolds Los Garza for coming up short in the WWE Tag-Team Championship Contender triple-threat match earlier in the evening. He warns them not to let him down again or else. He walks off. Andrade walks up and tells them they shouldn’t put up with that. The show heads into another commercial break.

Cody Rhodes Reacts To John Cena’s Shocking Heel Turn

When the show returns, an extended look at John Cena’s shocking heel turn and attack of Cody Rhodes is shown yet again. When it wraps up, we return inside the Wells Fargo Center where we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song for “The American Nightmare.”

Out to a big pop from the Philly crowd with a massive black eye is the Undisputed WWE Champion himself for the first time since the historic heel turn by John Cena at this past Saturday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event. He settles in the ring and gets on the microphone.

Rhodes talks about being backstabbed by John Cena. He talks about telling his child about what happened to his face. He says he lied and said he ran into a wall. He says he kind of did run into a wall designed by The Final Boss – The Rock and his associate Travis Scott and by his WrestleMania opponent, John Cena.

He talks about the history between him and Cena and the friendship they shared and how he saw Cena as a hero. He says one day he’ll tell his daughter that hero gave up and did this to him. Rhodes says Cena owes it to everyone – why? Rhodes says Cena will justify this but there is no justification.

Rhodes talks about how his father was afraid to perform in Philadelphia but he’s never been afraid as the Philly crowd has always had his back. He says when he won the title, Cena told him that holding this title gets heavier everyday, and here he is holding the championship and it’s not heavy enough.

He says he’s sure Cena thinks his successor should be just like him and that Cena is the last of his kind. He says he is better than Cena was and if Cena wants some, to come get some. Cody’s theme hits again and he poses with the title in the ring to end a powerful promo response to John Cena’s shocking heel turn.

Randy Orton Confronts Carmelo Hayes

Backstage, we see The Miz talking to Nick Aldis backstage and asks the SmackDown General Manager to approve “Melo Don’t Miz TV” for next week’s SmackDown in Barcelona.

Hayes tells Miz he didn’t okay that idea. He then brings up Cody Rhodes “fumbling the bag” on the one yard line. He says that he would have done exactly what Cena did if he had the same offer from The Rock. He says then there’s guys like Randy Orton home for months playing Fortnite.

Orton comes in looking for Kevin Owens, but overhears this and tells Hayes, “Hey, Fortnite’s for kids.” He then corrects him and tells him the actual video game he’s been away playing. Orton asks Aldis for Kevin Owens’ whereabouts.

Aldis tells Orton that he isn’t here tonight. He suggests that next week in Barcelona, Orton goes one-on-one against Hayes. Orton likes the idea, but reminds Hayes not to fumble the ball at the one yard line next Friday night.

Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso

Inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of Drew McIntyre’s theme song. Out comes “The Scottish Psychopath” for advertised one-on-one action in our next match of the evening.

As McIntyre settles inside the squared circle, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When it returns, Jimmy Uso’s theme hits and out comes “Big Jim” for this singles contest.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Uso gets in the ring and uppercuts McIntyre. Uso chops McIntyre and sends him out of the ring and goes for a suicide dive but McIntyre punches him. McIntyre chops Uso in the corner and kicks him in the gut.

McIntyre rolls out of the ring and clobbers Uso on the apron. McIntyre tries to slam Uso on the announce table but Uso counters and slams McIntyre’s head on the announce table. Uso hits a superkicks and then slams McIntyre on the announce desk.

The show heads into a mid-match commercial break. Once the show returns, Uso kicks and chops McIntyre in the center of the ring. Uso hits a Samoan Drop on McIntyre and McIntyre kicks out at two. Uso hits a running hip attack in the corner on McIntyre and the Uso climbs the turnbuckles.

McIntyre joins Uso on the top rope and McIntyre is pushed off the top. Uso jumps down and superkicks McIntyre and covers for a near fall. Uso goes up top again and goes for the Uso splash but McIntyre moves and hits a Claymore on Uso for the win.

After things wrap up with the match, as McIntyre is celebrating his win, Damian Priest runs out and hits the ring. He beats down McIntyre. WWE officials run down and break up the brawl. Priest breaks through and kicks and punches McIntyre again until they are once again separated.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

DIY Looks Ahead To Title Defense Against The Street Profits

A video package for Shinsuke Nakamura plays where he tells LA Knight that his title stays with him tonight. When it wraps up, we shoot backstage where Byron Saxton is joined by WWE Tag-Team Champions DIY. They talk about their title defense against The Street Profits next week.

DIY says they’re the best tag team in the division and they’re number one. They discuss The Profits new attitude but that doesn’t matter because next week they’re in the ring with the best so their dreams are already dead. They hold a moment of silence for The Street Profits and their dreams.

WWE United States Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. LA Knight

It’s main event time!

After the backstage interview with DIY, we check in with Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett, who run down the announced matches for next week’s show. From there, the familiar sounds of LA Knight’s theme music hits the house speakers inside Wells Fargo Center.

The Philadelphia crowd goes wild as “The Mega Star” heads down to the ring for his big championship opportunity in our main event of the evening. As he settles inside the squared circle, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, the bad ass heel version of Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme music hits and out comes the reigning, defending WWE United States Champion for his latest title defense. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with the last match of this week’s show.

Straight out of the gate, Nakamura charges at Knight who punches Nakamura instead. Nakamura gets Knight on the mat with a kick. Nakamura rolls out of the ring and Knight follows him. Nakamura kicks Knight outside the ring and then hits him with a running knee as Knight is draped over the apron.

Nakamura kicks Knight in the back and takes him out off the ropes. Nakamura runs into a boot by Knight and Knight throws him out of the ring. Nakamura is smoked with a baseball slide by Knight, who stands tall over him on the floor, posing to the crowd as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns from the final commercial break of the evening, we see Nakamura has Knight down on the mat and hits him with a snapmare followed by a knee to Knight’s face. Nakamura punches Knight and hits him with some body kicks. Knight now starts to fight back with punches and the men trade punches.

Knight takes down Nakamura with a clotheslines and sling-blade. Knight slams Nakamura and drops an elbow on Nakamura and covers for a near fall. Knight punches Nakamura in the corner and sits him on the top rope. Knight tries for a suplex but Nakamura jumps out of the way and hits a German suplex off the top rope.

Nakamura covers for a near fall. Nakamura sets up for the Kinshasa but Knight hits Nakamura with a clotheslines laying out both men. Knight slams Nakamura into the turnbuckles and Nakamura kicks Knight on the back of the head. Nakamura gets on the top rope and Knight hits the box jump superplex and then hits a flying elbow on Nakamura.

Knight goes for the BFT but Nakamura runs out of the ring. Nakamura tries to hit Knight with a chair but Knight stops it and goes to hit Nakamura but the ref stops him. Nakamura gets a hit on Kinght and throws Knight in the ring. Nakamura goes to hit Knight with a chair but the ref stops it and Knight is now backed up with the ref.

Nakamura sprays mist and it hits the ref. Nakamura hits a Kinshasa on Knight then hits Scorpio Rising and grabs a chair. Knight kicks the chair into Nakamura’s face and hits the BFT onto a chair. Another ref runs down and counts the win for Knight.

“The Mega Star” celebrates with his newly won title as fireworks explode with the second show of the week ending on a title change celebration. That’s how the blue brand fallout from Elimination Chamber wraps up. The show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and NEW WWE United States Champion: LA Knight

