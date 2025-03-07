Video: Nick Aldis makes announcements for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Mar 7, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Nick Aldis announces the following for tonight’s SmackDown alongside the Cody Rhodes segment & Michin vs Chelsea Green in a Street Fight for the Women’s United States Title:

• Braun Strowman vs Solo Sikoa

• Jimmy Uso vs Drew McIntyre

• LA Knight vs Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Title in the main event

