Video: Nick Aldis makes announcements for tonight’s WWE Smackdown
Nick Aldis announces the following for tonight’s SmackDown alongside the Cody Rhodes segment & Michin vs Chelsea Green in a Street Fight for the Women’s United States Title:
• Braun Strowman vs Solo Sikoa
• Jimmy Uso vs Drew McIntyre
• LA Knight vs Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Title in the main event