Update on Rey Fenix headed to WWE, The Rock had another idea for heel turn

– Per PWInsider, The belief within WWE is that Fenix will make his WWE debut after the European tour, which ends on March 31.

– The Rock reportedly legitimately wanted to align with a heel Cody Rhodes, but Rhodes turned down the idea and WWE went with John Cena as a second choice:

“Dwayne Johnson legit, when he wasn’t going to wrestle, and decided to be a part of the Mania build, wanted to be aligned with Rhodes with Rhodes going heel. There are those in the company who believed the only thing that could have hurt the company would have been a Rhodes heel turn at this time.

The feeling is that this current crowd is Cody’s crowd. There is the argument you don’t mess with a successful formula. I can say that I thought the idea of the Rhodes turn with Rock was the wrong thing, only that I didn’t think it would kill off the boom because right now it’s about the idea of WWE being cool and not so much the headliners. It’s more of a team thing than in previous booms.

Rhodes turned down the idea, and they went to Cena as the second choice” – Dave Meltzer

