Two female WWE superstars reportedly have legitimate backstage heat

Jade Cargill and Shayna Baszler legit heat?

There was reportedly legitimate heat in WWE between Jade and Shayna, leading to a confrontation and Baszler “wanting to fight”

The confrontation took place a few months ago before Cargill injury.

“It’s been confirmed by a half dozen people that it happened but nobody went into details past Cargill had rubbed enough people in the Raw women’s division the wrong way and Baszler was wanting to fight her until management found out and calmed the situation down. The time frame was when they were doing Baszler and Zoey Stark vs. Bianca Belair and Cargill matches. I don’t know what in particular happened other than it wasn’t just one thing and the belief is that some of this stemmed from inside the ring in those matches and some didn’t. Although one woman star said they believed the tension within the Smackdown side was worse than the Raw side.”

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

