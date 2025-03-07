Tony Khan reacts to the John Cena heel turn, IYO SKY is grateful beyond words

– Speaking to WWE Japan on Instagram, IYO SKY was at a loss for words backstage as she tried to convey her message in Nihongo. SKY knows that she’s going into WrestleMania 41 as the Women’s World Champion and will defend her title against Bianca Belair. I am very grateful beyond words. Happy beyond words! Thank you all so much for all the wishes. Just like that, we’re moving forward to the big stage, WrestleMania.

– Tony Khan reacts to John Cena’s WWE heel turn via the AEW Revolution Media Confernce Call:

“We’re really very happy with the shows right now. The quality of the shows have been tremendous and we helped build a lot of excitement around the original Revolution by just doing great shows week in week (out). It worked so well for us so I think if we do that here, it will pay off for us.

“We do take big swings and do exciting things on the shows and we have big developments, big moments, and I want to keep doing that, but I don’t want to change anything we’re doing just because another wrestling promotion has changed what they’re doing.

“I think it’s important to keep an eye on what’s happening in the world of wrestling.

“There are exciting things happening all over the sport, but one of the most exciting things and the thing I’m focused on, most excited for is this Sunday, the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.”

