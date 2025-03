Quick Smackdown preview, Meiko Satomura vs. Suzuki Minoru announced

– WWE SmackDown confirmed match card & segments for tonight…

* Chelsea Green vs Michin – Street Fight

* Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to address WWE Elimination Chamber attack

* Randy Orton to appear

* Jade Cargill to appear

Over 15.5k tickets have been distributed for SmackDown tonight, reports @WrestleTix

– Meiko Satomura vs. Suzuki Minoru to take place on April 3rd

Minoru Suzuki Vs "The Final Boss" Meiko Satomura in SENDAI GIRLS! È un sogno? Non svegliateci, grazie!❤️ pic.twitter.com/NzdB5vcbIJ — Wrestling Unico Amore (@AmoreWrestling) March 7, 2025

