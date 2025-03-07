NXT Live Results / Jacksonville, Fl / Friday, March 7, 2025

The Complete Results from the Armory:

Blake Howard is the Ring Announcer for the evening

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Anthony Luke and Troy Yearwood

Kelani Jordan defeats Ariana Grace

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King defeats Kale Dixon. Post-match, the Mystery Faction attacks King, Dixon and Uriah Connors

Adriana Rizzo defeats P-Nasty (Penina Tuielaepa from LFG)

Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Myles Borne and Tavion Heights

Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley / Jazmyn Nyx / Jacy Jayne defeat Thea Hail / Maxxine Du Pri / Lash Legend

Channing Lorenzo defeats Brooks Jensen via DQ due to interference from the Mystery Faction

NXT North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats Lainey Reid. Post-match, NXT Women’s Champion Giulia comes to the ring and goes face-to-face with Vaquer

Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi defeats Ridge Holland and Wes Lee

