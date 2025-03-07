More news and notes from Tony Khan’s AEW Revolution media call

Today’s notes from the AEW Revolution media call:

• Khan says as far as the intangibles are concerned, Cope is one of the greatest leaders you’re ever going to have in a wrestling locker room. Puts over his positivity, and the visibility he brings as a top star.

• Khan says the plan is still for future AEW PPV’s to be available on Max. He says WBD is still working on developing the technology for live streaming PPV.

• Khan says he did this exact thing five years ago going into Revolution. He says sometimes he sees people who clearly haven’t watched the shows talking about them, but thinks people who are watching are happy with the product.

• Khan says he has pushed back on a lot of creative pitches over the last few months, and what you’ve seen on TV the last few months have largely come from him.

• Khan once again says they have had domestic and international TV conversations about Ring of Honor. Says he does not want to rush it and wants to wait for the right opportunity.

• Khan acknowledges he has had a philosophical change in how he has handled some of the talent release requests. He says it’s a case-by-case basis. He said regarding the recent releases, he ultimately decided it was the right thing to do.

• Khan is asked about if something like John Cena’s heel turn encourages him to take a big swing on PPV this weekend. He talks about putting on consistently strong shows being important, and he doesn’t want to change anything he’s doing based on what anyone else does.

(Source: Jon Alba)

