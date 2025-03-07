More AEW departures expected

– As noted yesterday, Tony Khan (via the AEW Revolution Media Call) confirmed the following releases.

– Ricky Starks

– Miro

– Malakai Black

– Rey Fenix

Additionally, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports:

Abadon and Nick Comoroto are the latest names who reportedly won’t be re-signing with AEW:

Besides Rey Fenix being off the roster, there are a few names of wrestlers we were told were not going to be resigned as their deals expire. The names are still listed on the roster, which is often slow to update although Fenix was taken off immediately. The names we heard were all people not being used at all. Abadon, Zak Knight and Nick Comoroto are the only names known.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

