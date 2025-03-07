Lex Luger headed to the WWE hall of fame

Mar 7, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE has announced that Lex Luger will be inducted into the WWE hall of fame.

Cody Rhodes had the honour of telling Luger that he will finally enter the Hall of Fame.

