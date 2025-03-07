Lex Luger headed to the WWE hall of fame

WWE has announced that Lex Luger will be inducted into the WWE hall of fame.

.@GenuineLexLuger has overcome challenges his whole career. Not only a champion in WCW and an incredible @WWE Superstar, but he has overcome challenges in life that are truly inspirational. He will now take his place as a member of the 2025 #WWEHOF https://t.co/8ZVlUPHmFq pic.twitter.com/mzLgQsRcOC — Triple H (@TripleH) March 7, 2025

Cody Rhodes had the honour of telling Luger that he will finally enter the Hall of Fame.

