Cena announced for an upcoming SNME, Copeland comments on his feud with Moxley

– WWE has announced John Cena for the next episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24th in Tampa, FL. Cena recently turned heel at Elimination Chamber as he took out Cody Rhodes and sold his soul to The Rock ahead of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

The recently turned heel has vowed to break the record and become a 17-time World Champion by any means necessary.

– While speaking to Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated, Adam Copeland commented on his feud with Jon Moxley and the Death Riders ahead of the 2025 Revolution PPV event…

“Well, for me, it was just, it was confusing at first. Like, I didn’t fully understand what was happening. So I wanted to try and figure that out along with the audience, I think, and then go ‘Alright, what can be the story here? The story can be you take them out, because it’s always the numbers that they have the advantage with. Okay, let’s do something about that. Let’s tell a story there.’ And more than anything, the beginning of the thing is, ‘Okay, you attacked all of my friends on television, right? Okay. So, yeah, I’m coming back. Time to step in and give this a shot.”

“Anything I’m involved in, I try to at least add some layers to it. And when putting the things together, going, ‘Okay, here’s the package for the match.’ You got to build in beats for that package to sum everything up, so if you watch that two minutes right before the match, you’re caught up. You got it, and know, ‘Alright, and now I’m looking forward to this thing.’ I think more than anything, that’s my mentality, is just trying to craft something or be a part of helping craft something where you get those beats, those tentpoles throughout that you can just insert in a package and get everybody caught up, before, you know, they watch the actual match. But still, that to me is what hooks me.”

