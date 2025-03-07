Carmella says WWE never reached for a new contract, NJPW event cancelled, Sabre Jr. note

Mar 7, 2025 - by staff

– NJPW’s 3/7 New Japan Cup show at Korakuen Hall was canceled due to a broken iron pillar preventing ring setup. NJPW apologizes to fans who attended and those looking forward to the event.

– Carmella ALSO claims that the WWE has never reached out to her for a new contract.

“Also, that while being unable to wrestle, she pitched an idea of being an on screen manager for a tag team but was ‘ ghosted ‘ and never had any return from the creative team about that pitch”

She again accused WWE of ‘punishing her for having a baby‘ and openly criticized the way that the company was handling pregnancy situations.

Zack Sabre Jr returns to GCW for The Collective 2025

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

One Response

  1. Bob says:
    March 7, 2025 at 4:42 pm

    Maybe she was punished for not being very good

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sophia Rose

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal