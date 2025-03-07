Carmella says WWE never reached for a new contract, NJPW event cancelled, Sabre Jr. note

– NJPW’s 3/7 New Japan Cup show at Korakuen Hall was canceled due to a broken iron pillar preventing ring setup. NJPW apologizes to fans who attended and those looking forward to the event.

– Carmella ALSO claims that the WWE has never reached out to her for a new contract.

“Also, that while being unable to wrestle, she pitched an idea of being an on screen manager for a tag team but was ‘ ghosted ‘ and never had any return from the creative team about that pitch”

She again accused WWE of ‘punishing her for having a baby‘ and openly criticized the way that the company was handling pregnancy situations.

– Zack Sabre Jr returns to GCW for The Collective 2025

*BREAKING* ZACK SABRE JR returns to GCW for 3 huge shows during @collective2025 in LAS VEGAS! *Thursday 4/17*

Josh Barnett's Bloodsport *Friday 4/18*

Joey Janela's Spring Break *Saturday 4/19*

Effy’s Big Gay Brunch Watch them all LIVE on @Triller_TV+ pic.twitter.com/QrLn5DEoqF — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 7, 2025

