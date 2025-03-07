Carmella frustrated she didn’t receive the same opportunities as Big E during injury

Carmella expressed frustration over not receiving the same opportunities as Big E while she was injured in WWE, despite her desire to contribute in other ways. She questioned why she wasn’t given a role elsewhere in the company, saying, “Why wasn’t I afford those same opportunities? That’s what I keep asking myself because I feel like I have a lot to offer.”

She emphasized her dedication to WWE, highlighting her strong fanbase and professionalism, yet still found herself overlooked: “I have a fanbase, I represent the company well, why wasn’t I given an opportunity somewhere else when I’ve shown interest and shown that I wanted to contribute in any way that I could.”

Carmella suggested that gender inequality might have played a role in the lack of opportunities for her, questioning: “They didn’t give the opportunity. Is it because I’m a woman?” She acknowledged her reluctance to make assumptions but pointed out the ongoing struggle for equality in professional wrestling: “I don’t want to keep saying these things, but it is 2025, and we still have a long way to go with equality.”

She also criticized WWE’s pay structure, arguing that female talent remains significantly underpaid compared to their male counterparts: “I think the women there are extremely underpaid compared to the men. That’s just a fact. Everyone there knows it. The women working there know it.”

Carmella acknowledged that current WWE women’s talent may not be able to openly address this issue due to their employment status, but she chose to speak out on their behalf: “They maybe can’t say it because they’re working there. Let me say it. I’m going to say it and speak up for them because it’s important.”

In closing, she reaffirmed her belief that WWE still has progress to make when it comes to gender equality and fair pay: “There is some work to do, I feel like.”

Source: Barley Famous

