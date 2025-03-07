A TNA departure, update on Rey Fenix’s status with WWE

Alex Hammerstone is gone from TNA Wrestling.

– Rey Fenix is expected to undergo medical testing soon for WWE upon signing with the company.

It was noted that WWE has already been working on merchandise ideas for the arrival of Fenix, who is scheduled to join his brother Penta

If everything goes well, Fenix is expected to sign and debut in the company imminently and could be in line for a match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas

(Source: Fightful)

