2024 AEW business estimates, Janel Grant’s attorney speaks

– AEW’s 2024 revenue has been estimated at $168 million, up from $154 million in 2023, an increase driven entirely by media rights fees.

Contractual escalators in AEW’s Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) deal, standard in media agreements, likely ensure higher payments despite viewership declines. The increase also reflects a full year of Collision programming, compared to its partial-year introduction in 2023. (Per Wrestlenomics)

In comparison, in 2020 AEW made $64M in total revenue. That’s a $104M revenue jump.

Every year since AEW’s launching in 2019 has seen a significant increase in terms of revenue.

– Ann Callis, an attorney for Janel Grant, sent a statement after filing a response to a motion from counsel for Vince McMahon, WWE and John Laurinaitis last week asking the court to not allow her amended complaint.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

